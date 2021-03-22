Ortom’s Attack: ‘We Acted On Behalf of Fulani In 15 Countries’ – Group

57 SHARES Share Tweet

A group identified as the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) has claimed responsibility for the alleged attempt to assassinate Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday.

The group said its reason for attacking Ortom was genuine and that it “acted on behalf of millions of Fulani people in 15 countries”.

In a statement signed by one Umar Amir Shehu on Monday, the group said iy intended to “kill” Ortom, but that the governor escaped as a result of “slight technical communication error” on the part of its members.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to media reports today speculating about who attacked the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

“Yes. Yes, We did. The Fulani Nationality Movement, ( FUNAM) carried out the attack. We have genuine reasons. We acted on behalf of Millions of Fulani people in 15 countries.

“It’s a case of vengeance against an infidel who has used his time and money, deployed in destroying the Fulani values and inheritance.

“Our courageous fighters carried out this historic attack to send a great message to Ortom and his collaborators: Wherever you are, once you are against Fulani long term interest, we shall get you down. This is a clear warning. We hope those who take us for granted will get the indisputable message.

“Our intention is unequivocal: TO KILL HIM. That mission will one day be fulfilled and very soon too,”

“Eleven of FUNAM operatives were involved in the attack. Orton escaped today because of a slight technical communication error. Next time, he will not be lucky. We can assure him and his supporters.

“Ortom has been leading the campaign against Fulani interests in the North. We have our operatives in all Southern States. Each will face our sword soon.

“We warn collaborators working against Fulani people across Nigeria: WE SHALL GET YOU irrespective of your hidden place.

“We state clearly, any state or individual that opposes RUGA will be confronted. Any State or individual that opposes ranching, we shall get you. Speak against ranching and RUGA even on the internet: Our Noiseless fighters shall find and fix you.

“In the next few months, FUNAM will carry out attacks on strategic human and material assets of States and Non-State groups or individuals known for their anti-Fulani campaigns.

“We shall hunt you down in your houses, in your workplaces, in your car, in your streets. It’s a matter of time.”

Ortom was attacked on Saturday while returning from his farm in Markudi for routine inspection. The attackers were described by the Governor as herdsmen whose aimed was to kill him.