Oscars Slap: Academy Bans Will Smith For 10 Years 

For slapping Chris Rock during the 94th Oscar awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has banned Will Smith from attending the annual award ceremony for 10 years.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” the Academy’s President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a joint statement.

