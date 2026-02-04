Oshiomhole Denies Viral Private Jet Video, Claims Clip Is AI-Generated

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The senator representing Edo North, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has said the video showing him massaging the feet of a South African influencer in a private was AI-generated.

The short clip, which circulated rapidly across X Instagram and WhatsApp, showed Oshiomhole seated facing a woman on a luxury aircraft with the woman’s feet placed on his lap while carrying out a massage.

The video sparked mixed reactions, with many Nigerians questioning the senator’s conduct and lifestyle, while others raised concerns about privacy and misinformation.

Reacting to the controversy on Wednesday, Oshiomhole dismissed the video as artificial intelligence–generated, insisting that the footage is fake and deliberately designed to damage his reputation.

He described the clip as a product of modern digital manipulation and urged the public to be cautious about believing unverified content online.

The senator’s denial has further divided opinions, with some accepting his explanation and pointing to the growing use of AI to create realistic but misleading videos, while others remain sceptical and have called for clearer evidence to prove the footage is fabricated