Osimhen Draws Blank As Lazio Pip Napoli 2:1 At Maradona

Nigerian and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen drew blank on Saturday night in his club’s Serie A game against SS Lazio, falling 2:1 at home at the Stadio Diego Maradona Stadium.

Red hot Osimhen who played 90 minutes was starved of supplies as he on many occasions drifted into the middle to source for the ball.

It took Lazio, which lost two games in succession in the new season, 30 minutes to score the first goal in the encounter when Filipe Anderson’s pass was back-heeled into the net.

Napoli replied almost immediately from the restart as Piotr Zielinski latched onto the loose ball to score with a low strike.

Lazio again went ahead in the encounter when after the break Felipe Anderson again teed up new signing Daichi Kamada to score in the 52 minutes.

Two quick goals from Napoli were ruled out for offside as Napoli sought for the equaliser, leaving gaps behind the defence.

Osimhen almost got the equaliser towards the end of the game but the shot went sky high.

This is Napoli’s first loss of the season after securing maximum points from two matches.

The victory spared Lazio’s blushes as they secured the first three points of the season.

Napoli’s new coach, Rudi Garcia would be under a lot of pressure to defend the title the club won last season in emphatic fashion.