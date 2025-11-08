Osimhen Leads Super Eagles Squad For World Cup Playoffs

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Super Eagles coach has named Victor Osimhen, William Troost-Ekong, Ademola Lookman, and 21 others for next week’s 2026 FIFA World Cup African Play-off Tournament in Rabat, Morocco.



He has also included 89-cap midfielder Alex Iwobi, exciting young defender Benjamin Fredericks, midfielders Frank Onyeka and Wilfred Ndidi, and forwards Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman.



Nigeria will take on Gabon in the first semi-final scheduled for the 22,000 capacity Complexe Sportif Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan in Rabat, with Cameroon confronting the Democratic Republic of Congo in the other semi-final at the 18,000 capacity El-Barid Stadium, also in Rabat.



Chelle has also recalled goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Spain-based forward Chidera Ejuke, with midfielder Raphael Onyedika and forwards Tolu Arokodare, Jerome Akor Adams and Olusegun Olakunle also on the roster.



Defender Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, suspended for one game after accumulating two yellow cards in the 10-match qualifying campaign, will miss the clash with the Panthers on Thursday.



The players are scheduled to fly into Morocco from their different bases in Europe and elsewhere, to converge in Rabat on Monday, 10th November.



24 SUPER EAGLES PLAYERS FOR 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP AFRICA PLAY-OFF TOURNAMENT



Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Maduka Okoya (Udinese FC, Italy)



Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgium)



Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)



Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Olakunle Olusegun (Pari Nizhny Novgorod, Russia)

