Osimhen, Mbeumo Lead Charge For World Cup Place

Star African strikers Victor Osimhen of Nigeria and Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon want to grace the 2026 World Cup tournament, but only one of them can succeed.

Nigeria face Gabon and Cameroon meet the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday in Rabat in the semi-finals of an African play-off series for the global showpiece.

The winners clash on Sunday, also in the Moroccan capital, with a place in inter-continental play-offs next March on the line.

Whoever represents Africa will be joined by two teams from the Central America/Caribbean region, plus Bolivia, New Caledonia, and Iraq or the UAE, with two World Cup slots up for grabs.

Nigeria are firm favourite and Cameroon the slight favourites to reach the final, and continue the fight to be among the 48 qualifiers for an expanded World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

When a 10-round African qualifying competition ended last month, Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia secured qualification as group winners.

Now, the four best runners-up get a second chance, and Osimhen and Mbeumo could play key roles in deciding which country moves closer to giving Africa a 10th representative.

Osimhen scored a hat-trick against Benin in a 4-0 final-round win last month, which enabled Nigeria to pip Burkina Faso on goal difference for the final runners-up slot.

Switching to the Champions League, he notched another treble last week for Galatasaray at Ajax Amsterdam, and is the leading scorer in the competition with six goals.

“I love Victor. He is the best striker in the world,” says Eric Chelle, the Ivory Coast-born coach of the Super Eagles.

“It will be very difficult in Morocco,” said the tactician who boasts four wins and two draws in competitive matches since taking charge.

Although Gabon had the best record among the four runners-up with eight wins and a draw, they are ranked 36 places below Nigeria in the world and the least fancied of the four contenders.

But if Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, the last two African Player of the Year award winners, can form a formidable strike partnership, Gabon are also able to choose a dynamic duo.

Los Angeles-based Denis Bouanga is among 10 nominees for the 2025 African Player of the Year, having scored eight times in World Cup qualifying.

Veteran Marseille goal poacher Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted seven times in qualifying and, at 36, knows this may be a last chance to feature at a World Cup.

“We have discovered many new players, and the team now has a solid core. Gabon is capable of achieving great things,” says Bouanga.

Meanwhile, Mbeumo has scored four goals in his last four appearances for Manchester United, helping the Red Devils to a five-match unbeaten Premier League run.

The 26-year-old former Brentford striker was voted player of the month for October in the most-watched domestic league in the world.

Belgium-born Cameroon coach Marc Brys hopes Mbeumo can transfer his predatory instincts from England to Morocco and steer the Indomitable Lions to the final.

Cameroon has qualified for the World Cup eight times — an African record — but finished four points behind shock qualifiers Cape Verde in Group D.

Needing maximum points from their final group match at home against Angola to have a chance of overtaking Cape Verde, they disappointed in a 0-0 stalemate.

Only six places in the world rankings separate Cameroon and DR Congo, who will lack the injured Newcastle United winger Yoane Wissa.

The Congolese had looked set to be among the group winners before blowing a two-goal lead in a home loss to Senegal.7