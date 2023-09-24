Osimhen Misses Penalty As Napoli Play Out Goalless Draw At Bologna

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria football star, Victor Osimhen missed a great chance to secure all three points for his team on Sunday against Bologna when he missed from the penalty spot.

Advertisement

Napoli were awarded the penalty after 72 minutes with Osimhen stepping up to increase his season’s goal tally to four.

Unfortunately, the Nigerian put the ball off target and was substituted after 86 minutes of the game.

The team, which blew every team away last season to win the scudetto, have been having difficulties scoring goals and have returned only eight goals in the first five games of the season.

Napoli are seven on the pile having garnered eight points from five matches, seven points off the pace of the league leaders Inter Milan.