Osimhen Scores Despite Being Benched After TikTok Video In Victory At Lecce

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen came off the bench to score in his team’s away game victory in their Serie A fixture after the club’s controversial TikTok video that mocked the Nigerian penalty miss at Bologna.

The combative midfielder has been at the centre of a huge controversy following the penalty miss at game week 5.

Osimhen had stepped up to take the penalty after the 72 minutes of the game at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium but failed to score from the six yard.

Napoli went on to draw goalless and took their frustration on their top scorer with a video mocking the Nigerian on its official TikTok account.

Although the club took down the video but not without being attacked for its recist content.

Osimhen camp threatened a lawsuit and the player followed that up by deleting all Napoli related contents from his Instagram account.

He however made the starting line up in game week six by scoring in a 4:1 romp at home to Udinesa.

The controversy still persisted after the match following Osimhen’s refusal to celebrate when he scored with increasing online protest by Nigerians.

At their game in Lecce on Saturday’s lunchtime kickoff, Osimhen was expected to lead the line as Napoli are already playing catch up with the league leaders, Inter Milan with 15 points while Napoli have 11 points before game week 7.

Instead the coach Rudi Garcia brought in Giovanni Simeone who fired blank and was replaced by Osimhen after the break.

Osimhen however wasted no time to score his team’s second goal after 51 minutes in their 4 nil win.

Napoli are now third on the log with 14 points having played a game more.