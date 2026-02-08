Osimhen Scores To Lead Galatasaray To Victory Over Olawoyin’s Rizespor

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Victor Osimhen scored his eight goal of the season as he outshined Super Eagles teammate, Ibrahim Olawoyin in Galatasaray’s 0:3 victory over Rizespor on Sunday.

It was a highly anticipated Nigerian Derby, pitting two Super Eagles stars against each other but Osimhen as he so often does outshined his team in his pursuit of the Turkish Golden Boot.

Baris Alper Yilmaz opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a pass from Noa Lang before Yunus Akgun added the second in the 62nd minute.

Osimhen, recently referred to by fans as the “King of Boys” for his commanding style of play, rounded the keeper to make it 0:3 in the 73rd minute.

The victory took Galatasaray’s points to 52 after 21 games. Fenerbahce with a game in hand occupy the second position with 46 points.