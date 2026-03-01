Osimhen: Why I Rejected Captain’s Armband In Galatasaray Win

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Victor Osimhen refused to receive the captain’s armband for Galatasaray in the second half of their Turkish Super Lig match against Antalyaspor.

The 27-year-old was handed the captaincy after Lucas Torreira, stand-in captain for the match was substituted in the 79th minute of their 3-1 victory, with Osimhen netting the clincher four minutes later.

Club captain Mauro Icardi did not start the match, while vice-captains Abdülkerim Bardakcı and Kaan Ayhan were also unavailable.

Their absence placed captaincy duties on midfielder Torreira to lead the team in the match, and his exit left a vacuum of leadership on the pitch.

Ilkay Gundogan, captain at Man City before his move to Galatasaray, replaced Torreira and handed over the armband to Osimhen.

However, the former Napoli striker wore it on Gundogan’s arm in a shocking turn of events.

Advertisement

Speaking on the gesture afterwards, Osimhen described receiving the armband as strange, but insisted Gundogan is a worthy leader of the team.

“İlkay is someone I deeply respect and value. He’s an incredible person — calm and motivating at the same time. He’s always someone we can talk to. He has great vision.

“When he brought me the captain’s armband, it felt strange. I gave it back to him because he’s the one who should lead us. Every time he comes on, he helps the team. He truly deserves the love.”

The fans’ favourite went on to score his 10th goal of the league campaign on 83 minutes when he intercepted the goalkeeper’s pass, dribbled the shotstopper before slotting the ball into an empty net to clinch all three points for the league leaders.