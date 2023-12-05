Osimhen Wins Player Of The Year Award In Italy

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Eagles Star, Victor Osimhen has been named Italian Footballers’ Association (AIC) 2023 player of the year following his superb year in the Serie A.

The Napoli forward played a pivotal role in leading the club to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Advertisement

Osimhen and his teammates were honoured for the historic triumph.

Napoli’s title-winning coach, Luciano Spalletti was named the coach of the year, while winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won the goal of the year award.

He has now joined the league of players to win the prestigious award, which includes Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluigi Buffon and Rafael Leao.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances for Napoli in the title-winning campaign last season.

Advertisement

He also had five goals in the Champions League as Napoli crashed out in the quarter final against AC Milan.

Osimhen has struggled with injury this season missing majority of Napoli’s matches.

He has scored six goals in 10 Serie A matches this season.

Osimhen and his Napoli teammates will resume Serie A action against Juventus on Friday.