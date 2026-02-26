Osimhen’s Value ‘Doubles’ To N239bn After Napoli Exit, Says Galatasaray VP

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Galatasaray Vice President Abdullah Kavukcu has said Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen’s worth has jumped to over N239bn (€150m) since his exit from Italian club Napoli.

He made this revelation after Galatasaray progressed to the next stage of the European Champions League on Wednesday, a game in which Osimhen scored and provided an assist.

Kavukcu said the club is no longer content with being the dominant force in Turkish football.

Rather, they have set their sights on the European elite, with the vice president outlining a blueprint to transform the Istanbul giants into a global powerhouse within five years.

Marquee signings from Serie A, a market the club has raided with increasing frequency and financial might, have proven a revolutionary success, with Osimhen regarded as the crown jewel of this strategy.

His permanent move to Rams Park has proven to be a masterstroke of business, with the Nigerian striker scoring 15 goals in 23 games already.

Speaking on the €75 million investment, Kavukcu remains bullish about the striker’s market worth, saying, “When we purchased him, many spoke of it as a crazy investment. I think Victor has proven everyone wrong, considering that his value has doubled.

“We know he is one of the best centre-forwards in the world and we want to achieve great goals together.”

Kavukcu said that while Osimhen leads the line, there is a need to bolster the midfield, and the primary target is Inter playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu. The Turkish international is considered a national icon, and the Gala hierarchy is determined to bring him home.

Kavukcu stated that the club has already seen two approaches knocked back, including a significant attempt during the most recent January transfer window when Inter refused to sanction a mid-season exit for their midfield anchor.

Yet Kavukcu is undeterred by the previous rejections, insisting that a deal is a matter of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’. “Yes, we made another attempt for Calhanoglu in January. There was a discussion with the Inter directors, but we were told that Hakan would not leave during the winter market. We have never hidden our interest.

“Hakan is an icon of the Turkish national team and supports Galatasaray. I don’t know when, but I am certain that one day we will see him playing for us,” the vice-president added, signalling a clear intent to return for the 32-year-old.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is not an easy man to deal with, something Kavukcu acknowledged.

He admitted that the deal to prise Osimhen to Turkey tested the club’s resolve and financial standing, saying, “With Napoli, the purchase of Osimhen was complicated, but it is normal when talking about such high figures.

“De Laurentiis had set the price and, when we came forward, he wanted to be sure that we would be able to pay all that money.

“Having succeeded is a source of great pride, because we have shown everyone the power of our club,” he explained.