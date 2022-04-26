Osinachi: Autopsy Report Out, Sent To DPP For Legal Advice–Police

The post mortem examination of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu is out.

Sources at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command confirmed it to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday. “The report is out, and has been sent for legal advice,” the source said.

Speaking earlier to this website, the FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh had said, “We are waiting on an official report from the department doing the investigation, Directorate of Public Prosecutions. So, I will get back to you when I am briefed.”

The autopsy, conducted 11 days ago at the National Hospital is aimed at identifying the cause of her death after family members linked her demise to domestic violence allegedly inflicted by the prime suspect, her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

Nwachukwu was arrested on April 10 after the deceased brother, Chiemerie reported a case of culpable homicide two days after she was confirmed dead in an Abuja hospital.

The Senior Pastor, Dunamis Church International, Paul Eneche said Osinachi before her death suffered from respiratory distress among others.

But those acquainted with the living condition of the deceased insisted she had died from severe and prolonged maltreatment and domestic violence.

However, police sources familiar with the case told this website that the report if eventually made public will be tilted towards two paths.

The first is identifying the existence or occurrence of domestic violence within the ‘one year and a day rule’, and the other linking her death to a terminal disease.

“The man has beaten her before does not mean he is beating her always. You know the judicial system is about the war of words and evidence.

“If he can prove that the only time he had beaten her was last year or two years ago and he had stopped beating her as he had claimed he will not go to prison.

“But if the autopsy could reveal that she has one terminal disease or the other, then the situation takes another turn,” the source said.

The source added that due to the sensitivity of the case and its many Interests, “the police must not just prove that the guy is criminally liable but to also proof if there be any reasonable fact that the guy is innocent.”

The source noted, “The members of the public just want police to prove to us that he is guilty while the police investigating the case is tied in between proving he is guilty and innocent.

“In our investigation, we gather our facts even if we know that the public lack trust in the police. Then we send the case to DPP for legal advice and until the legal advice comes out, nothing will be out to the public.

“Either way he will be charged to court. The police will not declare him innocent”.