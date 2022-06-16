Osinachi: Husband’s Trial Shifted To June 20

A High Court sitting in Abuja presiding over the alleged homicide and domestic case against the husband of the late gospel artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Peter, did not sit on Thursday as earlier scheduled.

Peter was brought to the court division in Wuse Zone 2 by officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service but our correspondent was told that the court will not sit today (Thursday) and had shifted the case to 20 and 21 June.

The Lead Prosecuting Counsel for the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mrs Aderonke Imana, further corroborated the court officials , adding that the trial judge, Justice N.K. Nwosu-Iheme was currently outside jurisdiction.

“The judge is outside jurisdiction, so it has been adjourned to Monday and Tuesday, ” Imana told our correspondent on phone.

But Peter’s lawyer, Victor Abakpa Esq told THE WHISTLER that he got to know about the change of date when he arrived at the court room.

He was of the view that himself and his client including the prison officials should have been informed ahead of time.

Recall that upon arraignment by the Nigeria Police on June 3, the judge had ordered that he be remanded at the correctional facility while trial was adjourned to June 16 from 12pm and June 17 by 9am.

Upon agreement by counsels, the judge had ordered accelerated hearing of the case.

Peter had pleaded not guilty to 23 count charges bordering on domestic violence, homicide, wrong restraint among others.

Nwachukwu’s wife died on April 8 and many of her colleagues had alleged that her husband subjected her to domestic violence, leading to her death.

Later, the Nigeria Police arrested him and directed an autopsy to be conducted on the deceased.

FG maintains that he contravened Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, section 221 of the Penal Code and the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act (VAPP) 2015.

Part of the charges read: “That you Peter Nwachukwu, 56, male, on the 8th of April, 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to with: culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu by your various acts of violence and aggravated assault with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence of your acts.”

“Statement of offence: Emotional, verbal and psychological abuse contrary to section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

“Particular of offence: That you, Peter Nwachukwu, male, sometime between 14th November 2009 and April 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to wit: emotional, verbal and psychological abuse on Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu (deceased) by humiliating her and making utterances like ‘you are smelling,’ ‘you are mad,’ to her in the presence of her music crew members.”

Moreso, the autospy report which was exclusively obtained by THE WHISTLER showed no mark of violence on the late gospel artists body.