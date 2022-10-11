Osinachi: Trial Resumes As Music Producer Explains Why Late Singer ‘Had No Money’

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja on Tuesday presided over the ongoing trial of the husband of the late gospel artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Peter.

Peter was arrested and subsequently arraigned by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation on charges of domestic violence and homicide.

The prosecution lawyer , Yewande Gbola Awopeta, listed Adetunji Moses, a musician, keyboardist, music teacher and a music producer as one of its witnesses on Tuesday.

Moses narrated before the court that the late singer had no money despite ministrations locally and internationally.

He said as the late singer’s producer and team lead, she told him that all monies and honorarium went into her husband’s bank account.

He said Mrs Osinachi was a worship leader in Dunamis, characterized by spirit filled worship and a humble spirit.

He explained that at one time, Osinachi told him she had ulcer but “had no money with her” to buy “Gestid” – a medication for ulcer.

According to him , she said “the blessings, honorarium in cash are all paid to Mr Peter Nwachukwu’s bank account.”

“She then brought her ATM, we both checked and there was no money in her account,” he added.

He said, ” I know Mr Peter Nwachukwu in our church, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Area, Abuja.

“He approached me around September 2018 that he wanted me to play the keyboard for his late wife, Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu. That is how I got to know about him.

“After I agreed to work with her,we began to go to programs, locally and internationally.

“I was her keyboardist and Personal Assistant as commanded by Mr Peter Nwachukwu.

“In 2018, we traveled to House on the Rock, Enugu, the people that invited us told us that Mr Peter said no visitors should come and see his wife, that he does not want disturbance in the hotel.”

The producer said he got to know that the family of late Mrs Osinachi resides in Enugu State, adding that the invitation that nobody should visit the hotel was to disallow his in-laws from meeting with her.

He said the accused told him that he believed that the family members come around to hinder her ministry and to shut the door of blessings to his family.

“I did all I could to ensure that nobody visited Osinachi in the hotel.

“When we got back to Abuja, he then told me the reason why he does not want any visitor to visit Osinachi.

“In his word, I quote, there is a soul tie between Osinachi, between my wife and her twin sister and he wants to disconnect and he does not want two of them to minister together as twin sister thereby depriving both of them a privilege of relationship,” he said.

He said Osinachi ‘s crew met Mr Peter for increase in their pay based on the agreement that he would pay according to the blessing of God to the ministry.

He said Peter refused to increase their pay because there was lockdown at the time, and there were no plenty invites.

During cross examination by Peter’s lawyer, A.I. Aliyu, the music producer was asked if he was aware of the sickness that Osinachi suffered from, but responded he was not aware.

The music producer was asked whether he stated before the Nigeria Police that he didn’t understand Igbo language being communicated between the deceased and her husband.

The producer denied saying such.

Aliyu maintained that the producer was angry at Peter because he was not paying him as expected.

Again, he denied and was subsequently discharged from the dock.

Recall that Justice Njideka.K Nwosu-Iheme had heard the testimony of the widow’s children , behind shield and with journalists barred from covering it.

This agrees with Section 169 of the Child Rights Act which disapproves media coverage of children’s testimony in court.

Peter had pleaded not guilty to the charges instituted against him.

THE WHISTLER exclusively obtained the autopsy report on the deceased, stamped by the National Hospital, Abuja.

The report saw no mark of violence in the deceased but listed the causes of her death to include “generalized organ pallor, bilateral leg swelling, fluid in the sac containing the heart. Tumor deposits in and on the heart, lungs, kidneys. Massively enlarged heart” and “fluid around the lungs which restrict breathing.”

This website also saw a report of a diagnosis on the late singer’s lungs from the National Hospital Abuja, obtained by our correspondent.

Osinachi had died on April 8, her colleagues and family members had accused Peter of maltreating her, leading to her death.