Osinachi’s Burial: Husband Absent As Nigerians Asked To Support Late Gospel Artist’s Foundation

Late gospel artist Osinachi Nwachukwu’s burial ceremony held on Saturday and a foundation has been established to carry on with her ministerial legacy.

The foundation will support people’s skills and make them useful in life.

Her husband, Peter was not physically present at the burial of his late wife because he’s been remanded in prison.

He is facing charges of domestic violence and homicide at a high court sitting in Abuja.

At the last sitting of the court on June 20 and 21, the prosecution had presented two witnesses against him, including the deceased mother, Caroline Madu and sister, Amarachi, who narrated how the husband maltreated Osinachi during their 14 years marriage.

Recall that the court had ordered that he be kept in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service pending the determination of the suit.

The late singer was reportedly buried at a ceremony held on Saturday at her hometown in Isochi Abia State.

The burial ceremony, monitored by our correspondent, drew a lot of people including members and workers of the deceased church, Dunamis International Gospel Center.

A regional pastor of the church who represented Pastor Paul Enenche, said that her life has reached the conclusion as all lives are destined to be.

The pastor urged attendees to repent and turn away from their sins while praying that God should comfort and provide for the entire family.

“Comfort the parents, the mother, the children, the siblings, ” the officiating pastor prayed.

Later the anchor of the event informed guests that an Osinachi Nwachukwu foundation has been set up and the certificate for it has been received.

He said :”And the essence of registering a foundation in her name is the fact that she has paid her dues in life and it is important that her good works continue. If you want her legacy to continue, you have to do something to support the foundation.

“If you know you love Osinachi, it is not for mouth, we want her legacy to be sustained and endure.

” The foundation is going to support women, youths with respect to building their capacity and skill so they can be useful in life.”