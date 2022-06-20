Osinachi’s Family Members, Children Storm Court For Husband’s Trial

Family members of the late gospel artist Osinachi Nwachukwu were at the High Court sitting in Abuja as the trial of her husband, Peter is to commence today( Monday).

The late singer’s twin sister, mother, a granny and other members including the children are in court for the case

But Peter’s lawyer, Victor Abakpa Esq, announced to Justice N.K. Nwosu-Iheme that his principal had transferred the matter to another counsel, I.A. Aliyu.

He therefore urged the court to shift it to another day so that he and the new counsel could sort out the issue.

He explained that he was just served with additional proof of evidence by the prosecution, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

But the judge rather stood down the matter till 11am.

“I stand down the matter till 11 am for defendant counsels to align themselves,” she said.

Recall that Peter had pleaded not guilty to 23 count charges bordering on domestic violence, homicide, wrong restraint among others.

The judge had ordered accelerated hearing of the case.