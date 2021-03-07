Osinbajo @ 64: Bismarck Rewane To Deliver Public Lecture In Honour Of VP

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Renowned economist and and financial analyst, Bismarck Rewane, will on Monday deliver a public lecture to mark the 64th birthday of Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The public lecture, which is being organized by a pan-Nigerian coalition called the Building the Future Forum (BTFF), will hold at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja and transmitted via Zoom and other online platforms.

Rewane, who is the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Ltd, will speak on the theme ‘Building the Future of Nigeria through Enterprise and Innovation’.

The BTFF said it was organising the public lecture to affirm its faith in Nigeria’s future prospects and the leadership abilities of Osinbajo.

In a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Sunday, the coalition said the event was being put together in collaboration with Nigerians in the diaspora, professionals and private sector operators in the country.

The statement signed by conveners of the event, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi and Dr. Grace Ugochukwu, said the lecture aims to honour Osinbajo while also inspiring the youths to realize their role as the primary drivers of national progress through their entrepreneurial and innovative powers.

They said, “In an age in which Nigeria comes to terms with the prospect of a post-oil future and the necessity of economic diversification, this lecture addresses the imperatives of enterprise and innovation as the historic mission of one of the most dynamic young populations in the world.

“It will explore pathways for a new generation of entrepreneurs, innovators and visionaries to realize their potential and in so doing, write a fresh chapter of their nation’s progress.”