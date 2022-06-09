Osinbajo Finally Breaks Silence After Losing APC Ticket, Congratulates ‘Sterling’ Tinubu

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has spoken for the first time since he lost the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to his former boss and political godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Osinbajo battled Tinubu and 21 other presidential aspirants for the APC ticket but lost to the shock of his teaming supporters.

The Vice President came third position with 235 votes behind former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, who emerged in second place with 316 votes.

The winner, Tinubu, scored 1,271 votes to clinch the party’s ticket after seven other aspirants stepped down for him moments before the primary election commenced on Tuesday.

In a statement signed personally by him on Thursday, Osinbajo congratulated Tinubu for his victory, saying “his sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out.”

The Vice President regardless of who each member of the party supported, it was time for all of them to rally around Tinubu “to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections”.

His full statement reads: “I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at our party primaries and his emergence as the Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer of our great party, the APC for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections.

“I also congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and all leaders of the APC for a successful Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

“For many decades, our Flagbearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building. His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out. His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

“To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections.

“As true progressives, we must remain strong and united in pursuing our collective vision as a party toward building a country that can provide a decent life and livelihoods for all our people.”