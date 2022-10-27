Osinbajo Group Hits Tinubu: ‘It’s Insulting To Say You’ve Forgiven VP’

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A recent statement made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying that he has forgiven Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been described as derogatory to the VP’s person and office.

The Osinbajo Support Movement rejected Tinubu’s use of the word “forgive” while recently explaining that he and the Vice President have resolved their differences.

The APC candidate during his recent visit to Kano State told a group that supported Osinbajo’s bid to pick the ruling party’s presidential ticket that: “I have nothing against him (Osinbajo). I have been to his house after the primaries. I saw him on the day of the goodwill message [at] the retreat organised by the president. And a man who forgives, a man who asks for forgiveness from Allah fully deserves forgiveness. If you cannot give forgiveness, how are you asking from Allah? To me, it is over.”

The former Lagos governor’s comment, however, did not sit right with the group.

Reacting through its national coordinator, Liberty Badmus, the group said it welcomes the need for Tinubu and other presidential aspirants to unite and work for the party’s success in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

It, however, stated that Tinubu’s use of the word “forgiveness” was inappropriate as Osinbajo did not commit any offence against him by aspiring to pick the ruling party’s presidential ticket during the primary election held in June.

“We note just like the flagbearer stated that both the VP and himself have met at least twice since after the primaries, any attempt to take a revisionist perspective by insinuating that an offence had been committed because a sitting VP decided to run for the Office of President is an unmitigated insult, completely unnecessary and such narratives ought to be totally discouraged,” said the support group.

“We recall that a meeting of APC Elders in the Southwest ahead of the primaries where the aspirants had resolved the issue concluding that all the aspirants had the right to contest. It is the spirit of that meeting that should be maintained not a derogatory effort which undercuts the solidarity required to take both the flagbearer and the aspirants including the VP forward.

“Everyone who supported the Vice President has the right to support whoever they wish after the primary, and Vice President Osinbajo has made it clear that people are free to support the party’s candidate but no one should however ridicule us and our principal by going to beg for forgiveness, Nigeria runs a democratic democracy, and approves anyone within the legal ambit of our laws (constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the APC constitution) to seek to be elected for President and other elective offices as so desired.

“For the umpteenth time, we state that His Excellency, the Vice President has not committed any crime or offended anyone by seeking to serve his country in the capacity of President.”

Ahead of the APC presidential primary, Osinbajo, who served under Tinubu as Attorney-General of Lagos, refused to step down for his former boss despite alleged pressure from Tinubu’s camp.

While majority of those that aspired for the APC ticket had stepped for Tinubu on the day of the primary election, Osinbajo told the delegates that any of them that wished the country well would not vote for an aspirant they don’t believe in.

“Our dear delegates, when you vote tonight make sure your votes carry the prayer, future of your children.

“You cannot wish this country well and vote for someone you do not believe in.

“Our circumstances will not afford the next President to learn on the job. And I will be ready from day one.

“In discharging my duties as VP, I have been prepared for the task ahead and I will be ready from day one.

“It is for this reason that I, Osinbajo, present myself to you, our distinguished delegates, for the presidential ticket of our party,” the VP said in a speech he delivered before commencement of voting.