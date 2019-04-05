Osinbajo Hosts Ex-British PM, Tony Blair At Villa

Advertisement

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday, hosted former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair at the presidential Villa.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the vice President, Laolu Akande made the revelation on his twitter page.

The statement said Tony Blair’s Institute for Global Change and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will be supporting the presidency to help better Nigeria’s economy.

He said, “VP Osinbajo hosts former British PM Tony Blair today in his office at the presidential villa.

“The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will be supporting the Delivery Unit in the presidency regarding some critical sectors of the economy.”

