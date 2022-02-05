Osinbajo Most Worthy Successor To Buhari – Entrepreneurs’ Group

… Says VP Is Capable Of Creating Economic Growth, Employment Opportunities

A group of Nigerian entrepreneurs, under the aegis of Nigerian Entrepreneurs for Osinbajo (NEO), have described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has the most worthy successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Group noted that Vice president Osinbajo is capable of turning the economic fortunes of Nigeria around, if elected president.

According to the entrepreneurs, Nigeria’s worrisome 33% unemployment statistics can be most effectively addressed by rapid expansion of Small Scale Enterprises and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has demonstrated deep understanding of what is required.

Coordinator of NEO, Miss Bima Zainab Muhammad affirmed Nigerian entrepreneurs’ confidence in Osinbajo at the weekend when she visited The Progressive Project (TPP) secretariat in Abuja during the weekend.

She noted that small scale industrial activities were capable of making huge positive impacts on the economy of any developing nation.

“The experience of developed economies in relation to the roles played by small scale industries buttresses the fact that the rapid development of entrepreneurship capacities is of extreme importance for developing countries.

“Entrepreneurship through small scale industries ensure the stimulation of economic growth, employment generation, and empowerment of the disadvantaged segments of the population, which include women and the poor,” she stated.

Muhammad also disclosed that following a review of economic policies initiated or implemented through the office of the current Vice President, concerned members of her group have vowed to fully mobilize Nigeria’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) behind Osinbajo’s candidature.

She further noted that population explosion spurred by many citizens’ indifference to birth control, inadequately regulated migration, long-standing infrastructural deficit and an unending supply of largely unskilled labour have worsened the unemployment situation.

According to Muhammad, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has demonstrated keen appreciation of the innovative ingenuity of Nigerian entrepreneurs with great potentials in economically viable fields of endeavors cutting across science, technology, academics, business and entertainment.

“Under an Osinbajo presidency, we forsee the blooming of small scale industries in agricultural/agro-allied activities involving foodstuffs, restaurants, fast food vending; in the area of information and telecom business that includes manufacturing and repairs of GSM accessories and the printing and setting of recharge cards; in hospitality and tourism business where hotels, accommodation, resorts centers, films and home video production can employ more, ; and in oil and gas business where construction and maintenance of pipelines, drilling, refining bye products can givecsuccour to millions.

“Also expected to benefit from a rapid expansion under Osinbajo are areas of environment and waste management business where we have refuse collection/disposal, recycling plant and drainage/sewage construction jobs; financial banking services that includes banking, insurance and stock trading, and; in engineering and fabrication work which have to do with machines and tools fabrications as well as in building and construction where plan and design services and material sourcing can all engage millions of people,” she added.