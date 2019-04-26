Osinbajo To Grace Nigerian Guild Of Editors’ Convention

Advertisement

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has been announced to be the special guest of honour at the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Biennial Convention in Ikeja, the Lagos State Capital.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Social/Publicity Secretary of the Guild, Mr. Ken Ugbechie.

Ugbechie listed other dignitaries to be present at the convention, scheduled to hold from May 3-5, 2019 to be, the Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Professor Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Head, Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos and member, Editorial Board of Guardian newspapers.

He further stated that the event will be chaired by veteran journalist Mr. Dan Agbese, author, columnist and Executive Director of MayFive Media Limited.

The convention, expected to be attended by over 300 editors in Nigeria with the theme ‘Media Convergence as Strategy for Survival,’ will however focus on the election of new Exco members to run the affairs of the Guild in the next two years after the expiration of the present tenure.

The election which holds on Saturday, May 4 is the first election to be held using the amended 2016 NGE Constitution and Election Guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Election Committee for the Guild has announced that it had cleared 23 candidates to vie for elective positions into the Guild’s Executive Council and Standing Committee.