Osodeke Re-Elected As ASUU President
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has re-elected Professor Emmanuel Osodeke as its National President for another two-year term.
Members of the union re-elected Osodeke during the 22nd National Delegates Conference which took place at the University of Jos.
Alongside Osodeke, Chris Piwuna was also re-elected as the union’s Vice President.
Osodeke is a professor at Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, while Piwuna is a Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor at the College of Medicine, University of Jos.
Other National Officers of ASUU who were also re-elected during the conference include Prof. Siji Sowande (Treasurer); Prof. Ade Adejumo (Financial Secretary); Dr. Austen Sado (Investment Secretary); Dr. Adamu Babayo (Internal Auditor) and Dr. Aisha Bawa who replaced Dr. Stella-Maris Okey as the Welfare Secretary.
The union indicated that it would issue an official statement regarding the conference and the re-election of officials of the union.