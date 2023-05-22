Osodeke Re-Elected As ASUU President

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has re-elected Professor Emmanuel Osodeke as its National President for another two-year term.

Members of the union re-elected Osodeke during the 22nd National Delegates Conference which took place at the University of Jos.

Alongside Osodeke, Chris Piwuna was also re-elected as the union’s Vice President.

Osodeke is a professor at Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, while Piwuna is a Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor at the College of Medicine, University of Jos.

Other National Officers of ASUU who were also re-elected during the conference include Prof. Siji Sowande (Treasurer); Prof. Ade Adejumo (Financial Secretary); Dr. Austen Sado (Investment Secretary); Dr. Adamu Babayo (Internal Auditor) and Dr. Aisha Bawa who replaced Dr. Stella-Maris Okey as the Welfare Secretary.

The union indicated that it would issue an official statement regarding the conference and the re-election of officials of the union.