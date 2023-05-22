Osodeke Re-Elected As ASUU President

Education
By Busayo Agbola
Professor-Emmanuel-Osodeke
Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU President

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has re-elected Professor Emmanuel Osodeke as its National President for another two-year term.

Members of the union re-elected Osodeke during the 22nd National Delegates Conference which took place at the University of Jos.

Alongside Osodeke, Chris Piwuna was also re-elected as the union’s Vice President.

Osodeke is a professor at Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, while Piwuna is a Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor at the College of Medicine, University of Jos.

Other National Officers of ASUU who were also re-elected during the conference include Prof. Siji Sowande (Treasurer); Prof. Ade Adejumo (Financial Secretary); Dr. Austen Sado (Investment Secretary); Dr. Adamu Babayo (Internal Auditor) and Dr. Aisha Bawa who replaced Dr. Stella-Maris Okey as the Welfare Secretary.

The union indicated that it would issue an official statement regarding the conference and the re-election of officials of the union.

