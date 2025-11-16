Osonwa Awards Full Tuition Scholarships To 200 Students In Arochukwu/Ohafia

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency recorded a major milestone on Saturday, November 15, 2025, as the member representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ibe Okwara Osonwa, awarded full tuition scholarships to 200 indigent and deserving students.

The event, held at the Dr Alex Chioma Otti Auditorium in the Ohafia Local Government Headquarters, drew dignitaries, parents, community leaders, and excited beneficiaries, many of whom described the gesture as unprecedented in the constituency.

Osonwa Awards Full Tuition Scholarships To 200 Students

In his remarks, Osonwa said the initiative was part of his commitment to expand access to education and empower young people across the constituency.

He expressed delight that the first batch of beneficiaries had completed the scholarship screening process, including mock exams and the JAMB examination, which he also fully funded.

“Education is very dear to me,” he said. “I initiated this programme to give hope to brilliant students who could not pursue higher education due to financial constraints. Many of you excelled in the exams and have already secured admission into reputable institutions. That is the spirit of excellence we want to encourage.”

Scholarship Beneficiaries

He pledged to continue funding the beneficiaries’ tuition until graduation, provided they maintain excellent academic performance.

Speaking on behalf of the Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, Sir Martin Emetu commended Osonwa for what he described as “a practical demonstration of people-focused leadership.”

He urged the students to remain focused as they begin their academic journeys.

The ceremony turned emotional when some beneficiaries narrated their struggles. Miss Eke Treasure Eke, one of the newly selected scholars, shed tears of gratitude as she recalled missing several scholarship opportunities in the past.

“This is an opportunity I never believed would come,” she said. “I am forever grateful. I pray for strength and success throughout my years in the university.”

Parents also expressed heartfelt appreciation. Mrs Kalu, mother of the second overall best candidate, said the programme had brought relief to many families.

“This is the kind of representation we prayed for—one that impacts lives directly. This gesture is unprecedented in our constituency,” she said.

The event was attended by several leaders, including Hon. Mba Kalu Nwoke—represented by his personal assistant, Mr Nnanna Mensah—as well as councillors from Arochukwu and Ohafia LGAs.

Stakeholders described the scholarship programme as a significant investment in the constituency’s human capital and a step toward reshaping its socioeconomic future.