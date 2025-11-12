Osuaha Dismisses Plot To Expel Wike, Says PDP Lacks Due Process

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Suspended Deputy National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Okechukwu Osuaha, has dismissed reports that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) is planning to expel the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, insisting that no organ of the party has ever discussed or approved such a decision.

Speaking on Arise News on Wednesday, Osuaha said he just heard about Wike’s alleged expulsion during the interview, stressing that the claim had no basis in fact or procedure.

“I’m just hearing this speculation or this news about the suspension of the Minister of the FCT from you for the first time. Before any action is taken in our party, there must be due process. At the last 102 NEC meetings, I was present.

“All resolutions were centred on peace and reconciliation, so we will be able to capture the government in 2027. There was nothing relating to Wike’s suspension or expulsion,” he said.

Osuaha’s comments come amid reports that a consensus had allegedly formed within the PDP leadership to expel Wike over alleged anti-party activities and public alignment with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), under which he currently serves as minister in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

But Osuaha questioned the source of the speculation, describing it as the handiwork of those trying to sow confusion in the PDP. He argued that some of the loudest voices calling for Wike’s sanction were guilty of the same conduct they accused others of.

“Those making such calls should look inwards. Some of them have openly fraternised with other political parties and even attended their meetings, yet nobody has said anything about that.

You can’t just wake up and say you want to expel someone without telling him his offence or giving him a fair hearing. That is not how a party governed by law operates,” he said.

He insisted that Wike remain a full member of the PDP until the appropriate organs take lawful steps, adding that any announcement made outside the party’s constitutional framework is null and void.

“There is a process. The ward, local government, state, and national levels must be involved before any disciplinary action is taken. None of those procedures has been triggered,” he added.

Osuaha also accused some members of the National Working Committee of undermining the party’s constitution by issuing arbitrary suspensions and sidelining elected officers.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Umar Damagum-led faction of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP had at its 608th meeting suspended Samuel Anyanwu, National Organising Secretary; Umar Bature, National Legal Adviser; Barr. Kamaldeen Ajibade, and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, Barr. Okechukwu Osuaha, for alleged anti-party activities, pending investigation by the National Disciplinary Committee.

However, Osuaha said the manner in which he and other officials were suspended without query, hearing, or NEC approval reflected a growing culture of impunity within the party.

“The PDP is being run in violation of its own rules. Suspensions were announced on social media without any meeting or disciplinary committee report. That is not how a democratic institution should function,” he lamented.

Osuaha maintained that the PDP’s main challenge was the refusal of some leaders to respect the rule of law, citing ongoing legal disputes that have stalled the party’s planned national convention.

He said the Federal High Court in Abuja had issued a judgment restraining the party from holding the convention until it conducts proper congresses in states like Ebonyi, Anambra, and Ekiti.

“The court was clear that our party violated both its constitution and the Electoral Act by excluding some members. Until we comply with the judgment, we cannot proceed with a convention,” he explained.

“That is why the acting national chairman, Abdulrahman Muhammed, has said there will be no convention for now. The priority is to reconcile all factions and obey the court order.”

Osuaha insisted that the PDP must rebuild through unity and legality if it hopes to challenge the APC in the 2027 general elections, adding that expelling Wike or other prominent figures without due process would further fracture the opposition and distract it from its goal of returning to power.

“We cannot talk about rescuing Nigeria from bad governance when our own house is in disarray. The acting chairman must bring everyone together, reconcile all factions, and ensure the party is governed by its constitution.

“What the PDP needs now is reconciliation, not arbitrary punishment. We must obey our constitution and the law, or risk self-destruction,” he warned.