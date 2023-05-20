OSUN: 12 Passengers Killed, 8 Injured In Multiple Accidents

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than twelve passengers have been killed in multiple accidents that occurred in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Areas of Osun State, on Friday.

Advertisement

The accident, which occurred on Sasa Bridge along the Gbongan-Ife road, also left 8 passengers injured.

The accident involved two buses and a truck.

An eyewitness said one of the buses collided with the truck after wrong overtaking while on top speed.

The eyewitness said some residents helped to rescue the injured passengers to an undisclosed hospital.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps(NSCDC), Osun State Command, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the accident

Advertisement

“Twelve passengers died and eight others were injured. We advise the motoring public to always respect traffic laws to avoid needless loss of lives. Over-speeding kills. Let’s keep our road safe by respecting laws,” said Adeleke.