Osun 2022: INEC Shuns Dotun Babayemi, Affirms Adeleke Authentic PDP Governorship Candidate

Dotun Babayemi, who recently emerged as one of the two governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, has finally lost out in the race.

This comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Ademola Adeleke as the duly recognized candidate of the PDP for the July 16 Osun governorship poll.

Babayemi’s name was missing in the official list of candidates published on Friday by the electoral body, despite a judgement of the Osun High Court affirming him as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the party.

INEC may have based its decision on the fact that the primary election that produced Babayemi was neither attended by representatives from PDP’s headquarters in Abuja or officials of the electoral umpire as against the one that produced Senator Adeleke.

INEC published the official list of candidates in its state and local government offices in Osun State on Friday, including their personal particulars.

The commission, in a statement on Thursday, had said that the names to be published are those “who emerged from valid primaries in line with Section 29 of the Electoral Act 2022.”

It had also disqualified the Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) from the polls for failing to comply with its guidelines on Political Party Operations (2018) or the 1999 Constitution, reducing the total number of participating political parties to 15.

“The AA did not submit a nomination jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the party while the ADC and APGA nominated candidates that do not meet the age requirements for the office of Deputy Governor as enshrined in the Constitution. The Commission has already communicated this position officially to the affected Political Parties,” INEC had said in the statement signed by its spokesperson, Festus Okoye.

Meanwhile, the candidates whose names were published on Friday are the incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, the All Progressive Congress (APC); Omigbodun Oyegoke, Social Democratic Party, (SDP); Abede Adetona Samuel, National Rescue Mission, (NRM); Oyelekan Akingbade, Labor Party) (LP); Adebayo Adeolu Elisha, Action People’s Party, (APP); Awoyemi Oluwatayo, Allied People’s Movement, (APM); and Awojide Peter Segun, African Action Congress.

Other are Akande Victor Babalola, Accord Party; Adesuyi John Olufemi, ZLP (Zenith Labour Party); Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda, ADP (Action Democratic Party); Ademola Bayonle Adeseye, YPP (Young Progressive Party); Ayowole Olubusuyi Adedeji, PRP (People’s Redemption Party); Saliu Rasak Oyelami, NNPP (New Nigería People’s Party); and Adeleke Adesoji Masilo Aderemi, BP (Boot Party).