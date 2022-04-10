Osun 2022: Re-elect Me If You Want More Dividends Of Democracy – Gov Oyetola

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has assured the people of the state of more dividends of democracy, if re-elected in the July 16 governorship election.

Oyetola gave the assurance during an engagement programme organised by the state’s Civic Engagement Office for members of the state chapter of Palm kernel Association, on Sunday in Osogbo.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said that various developmental projects his administration had achieved since inception were tips of the iceberg.

Oyetola said that his administration had performed well in the areas of health, education, poverty alleviation, infrastructure, youth empowerment, free monthly food for vulnerable people, prompt payment of salaries, pensions, among others.

He further noted that the need to consolidate on the achievements recorded in the last three and half years formed the basis for yearning for his re-election.

Oyetola noted that contrary to the believe that many second term governors usually relapse into non-performance, he had made covenant with God to keep to his oath of office.

The governor also said that he had dedicated his life to selfless service that would make life more bearable and enjoyable to the people.

“Nothing can change my covenant with God and the people of the state in putting smiles on their faces, this is because I see politics as means to serve the people and make a positive impact in their lives.

“The yearning for re-election is to consolidate on what we had achieved since inception of our administration.

“And I can assure the good people of the state that more dividends of democracy will be made available during our second term,” he said.

Oyetola then urged members of the association to support his re-election, adding that he would continue to provide the enabling environment for their businesses to thrive.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the association, Chief Abdulganiyu Ogundele, commended the governor for the giant strides in the area of infrastructural development.

He, however, appealed to the governor to assist members of the association with more soft loans to boost their businesses.

He also promised that the association would support his re-election for the continuation of the good work.