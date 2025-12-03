Osun 2026: Accord Party Courts Adeleke After PDP Exit

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Accord Party has said it will welcome Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, into its fold to pursue his second-term ambition in the 2026 governorship election.

This follows Adeleke’s resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party over a lingering leadership crisis in the state chapter.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Wednesday, the Lagos State Chairman of Accord, Dele Oladeji, described the party as a more stable platform for the governor to seek re-election.

“We are waiting for his declaration. That is what we can say for now. We are waiting for when he will declare for Accord.

“In Accord, we are ready for him. Whenever he decides to step in, we are set to receive him,” Oladejo said.

He said Accord had no internal crisis or godfather interference, adding that the party offered a “peaceful and dependable structure” for any serious contender.

“Accord is a very stable and sanitised political platform. We have no factions and no godfathers.

“Any candidate who joins us between now and 2027 is sure of a peaceful and dependable structure,” he added.

Oladeji added that if Adeleke joins the party, its members would work to secure his success at the polls.

“If he decides to step in, we will be ready to work with him and ensure his success,” Oladeji said.

NAN reports that Adeleke, who is seeking a second tenure in the 2026 off-cycle governorship election, is considering a more stable political platform ahead of the poll.

