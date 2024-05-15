OSUN: 27-Year-Old Serial Motorcycle Snatcher Arrested After Three Years Operation

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 27-year-old man, Wahab Saburi, has been arrested by operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun State for snatching motorcycles in the state.

The Osun Commandant of NSCDC, Michael Adaralewa, through the Spokesperson of the command, Kehinde Adeleke, disclosed on Wednesday that Saburi was arrested after a discreet investigation.

According to him, “a suspected serial motorcycle snatcher, Wahab Saburi (M) 27yrs old of Obada Compound Ede, Osun State was arrested on 11th May 2024, at Oke-Ola Area, Ede, Osun State by NSCDC personnel in the state.

“In his confessional statement, Wahab Saburi said he started stealing motorcycle about 3years ago and on the day he was arrested.

“He stole a motorcycle parked in front of an apartment at Oke-Ola, Ede, and he used a particular key which he uses to steal to unlock the motorcycle.”

Adaralewa disclosed that the suspect had four stolen motorcycles in his room which he stole at Agip area, Ayo–Omoba, Obada, Ede, Osun State.

He said he sold the stolen items to his buyers at the rate of N40,000, stating further that he has someone in a popular market in Ede, Osun State, who prepares sales agreement papers for him, which he, thereafter, gives to whoever buys the stolen motorcycles from him.

The NSCDC Commandant assured members of the public that all accomplices to the crime would be made to face the full wrath of the law in due course.