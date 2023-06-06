Osun 7th Assembly Winds Down With 32 Bills, 38 Resolutions

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State 7th House of Assembly finally ended its tenure on Monday and the 8th House will be inaugurated on Tuesday (today) by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Checks by THE WHISTLER revealed that the 7th Assembly during its four years passed 32 bills and 38 resolutions.

Notable among the bills passed into law are the State of Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Establishment Bill 2020, State of Osun Anti-kidnapping and other related crimes Bills 2020, Osun Youth Development Commission (Establishment Bill), 2020, University of Ilesa, Ilesa (Establishment) Bill, 2022, State of Osun Environmental Protection Bill, 2022 among others.

When contacted, the outgoing Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, confirmed that the 7th Assembly which was inaugurated via a proclamation on Thursday, 6th June 2019, had a total of 32 bills passed into law and 38 resolutions.

Owoeye commended the residents of Osun, the executive arm of government under former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke, the judiciary for the support and understanding enjoyed by the 7th Assembly under his watch as Speaker.

According to him, “At the inception of the 7th Assembly, we formulated a Legislative Agenda which includes Quality Legislation, Effective Oversight, Accountable and Democratic Assembly, E-Parliament, Effective Public Engagement and Legislative Research Centre. This legislative agenda became a public document and guiding principle for the lifespan of the 7th Assembly.

“We delivered quality legislation for the good of our people as well as effective oversight on several developmental projects with a view to having value for money and ensuring transparency, accountability, and probity in public project execution.

“We conducted all our plenary sessions, executive sessions, and committee meetings during this 4-year period in a rancour-free manner, making us to be adjudged as one of the peaceful House of Assembly in Nigeria, ” he said.

While congratulating his colleagues for a fruitful 4-year tenure in office, Owoeye solicited the support of the people of Osun and other arms of government for the incoming 8th Assembly in the state.