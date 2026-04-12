Osun ADC Picks Female Running Mate For Guber Election

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The African Democratic Congress, ADC, governorship candidate in Osun State, Najeem Salaam, has picked a female running mate ahead of the August governorship election, saying the choice was driven by strategic considerations.

He stated that the selection of the female running mate, Yemisi Agiri, was part of efforts to broaden representation and enhance inclusiveness within the party’s campaign structure.

He added that, if elected in the August 15 governorship election, an ADC-led administration would prioritise inclusive governance across Osun State.

Salaam made the remarks on Saturday during the party’s state congress held in Osogbo, where new state executives were elected.

The event attracted delegates from all 30 local government areas of the state and was conducted under tight security.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services, DSS, were deployed to the venue to maintain order throughout the exercise.

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The congress was supervised by the chairman of the Osun ADC Congress Committee, Mudashiru Akinlabi.

At the end of the exercise, Issa Adesiji emerged as state chairman, while Lani Baderinwa was elected as secretary through a consensus arrangement.

Other members of the executive included Adepeju Adigun as Treasurer, Funmilade Oyebode as Women Leader, Ademola Owoade as Youth Leader, and Oluwaseun Abosede as Publicity Secretary.

In his address, Salaam assured party members and residents that his administration would pursue what he described as real development across the state.

“We chose a female running mate for strategic reasons, and we are committed to building a government of inclusion that will consider the interests of all groups in decision-making,” Salaam said.

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In his acceptance speech, Adesiji called on party executives to prepare for the forthcoming governorship election scheduled for August 15, 2026.

“I quickly want to call on all members of this brand new Osun Exco to tighten up their belts for the big task ahead of us.

“As we all know, we are taking the party from almost a point of inertia, coupled with having a ‘must win’ governorship election in four months’ time,” Adesiji added.

“I specially call on all people of good conscience to join me and my team in working to win the election, as teamwork makes success easier,” he added.