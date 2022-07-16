Osun: Adeleke Votes, Says Turnout Impressive

Nigeria Politics
By Olufemi Makinde

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has cast his vote.

Adeleke cast his vote at Unit 9 Ward 2 in Ede his hometown at around 8:50am and said he was impressed by the way voters trooped out to exercise their franchise.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for improving on its previous performance.

He said the exercise has been peaceful so far and said he hoped the situation remained like that.

He said, ” INEC equipment has been fantastic. I think they have improved. I am impressed with the turnout.

” There is no fear at all and people are coming out to vote. I hope the situation will remain like that till the end.”

