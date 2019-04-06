Osun: Ademola Adeleke Scores Another Victory In Appeal Court

Advertisement

Senator Ademola Adeleke has scored another victory in a suit challenging his eligibility to contest in the 2018 governorship election in Osun state.

This comes as the Court of Appeal in Akure, Ondo state, on Saturday, reaffirmed his qualification and eligibility in the election.

The appellate court dismissed an appeal against the judgement of the Osogbo High Court which earlier affirmed Adeleke’s eligibility in the Osun governorship election.

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, who had come second in PDP’s primary election in the state, had filed an appeal against the judgment of the Osogbo High Court. Ogunbiyi had asked the appeal court to disqualify Ademola as PDP’s candidate and declare him winner of the party’s primary election. He claimed Adeleke was not educated up to secondary school level.

But the Akure Court of Appeal today dismissed Ogunbiyi’s appeal on three grounds. First was that it has no jurisdiction to hear the case. The second was that the petitioner has no locus standi to file the case and third was that the matter was brought to court outside the stipulated 14 days after the conduct of the primary.

Meanwhile, Adeleke’s victory today has nothing to do with a judgement delivered on Tuesday at Bwari, Abuja, in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Abuja Federal High Court, in a judgement delivered by Justice Othman Musa, nullified Adeleke’s PDP candidacy in the Osun election because he allegedly failed to prove that he graduated from a secondary school as required by Section 177 of the Nigerian constitution.

Adeleke has since filed an appeal against the judgement of the Abuja High Court, but the Appeal Court is yet to seat on the matter.