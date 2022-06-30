Osun APC Elders Express Support For Reelection Of Gov Oyetola

The Elders’ Caucus of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State has said the reelection of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is sure because it has been ordained by God.

The elders caucus which was pioneered by the first interim chairman of the party and former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande, said in a communiqué signed by its chairman and ex-Secretary to the State Government, Chief Sola Akinwumi after a stakeholders’ meeting held in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government area on Thursday that they had resolved to throw their weight behind Oyetola.

The party elders said Oyetola had done creditably well and the people of the state who have seen his effort will reward him.by voting massively for him again.

They said every part of the state has witnessed developmental projects carried out by the current administration,saying this has made his electioneering to be easy

The communique read, ” We have resolved to throw our weight behind Governor Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola.

“God backed Oyetola in the first term and we are certain that his reelection during 2022 governorship election slated for July 16th has been ordained. Victory is sure for our party.

“We appreciate all steps and activities undertaking by the governor towards ensuring quick transformation of our State through his numerous developmental projects spread across the State.

“We enjoined residents to continue to give their support towards re-election of Oyetola on July 16. Let us troop out to vote for re-election of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.”