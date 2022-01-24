Osun APC: Gov Oyetola Has No Reason To Panic Over Court Case By Aregbesola Group, Says Commissioner

The Osun State Commissioner For Political Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr Taiwo Akeju, has said Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress in the state are not losing sleep over the case filed in court against the conduct of the ward congresses of the party held in 2021.

Akeju said this in an interview with our correspondent on Monday.

The APC in Osun State is divided between loyalists of Oyetola and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Aggrieved members of the party numbering 2,517 from 26 local government areas of the state loyal to Aregbesola had challenged the ward congresses of the party held on July 31, 2021.

The respondents in the case are the National Secretariat of the APC, Chairman of Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni; Chairman of the Ward Congresses Committee, Gbenga Elegbeleye; Chairman of Ward Congresses Appeal Committee in the state, Ambassador Obed Wadzani, the Osun chapter of the party and Independent National Electoral Commission.

The respondents had argued during the last sitting that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

They told the court through their counsel, Dr Mubaraq Adekilekun that the case is a party matter and asked the court to excuse itself from party affairs.

Justice Emmanuel Ayoola of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, adjourned the case till Wednesday, January 26, 2022, for the ruling on the issue of jurisdiction.

Speaking with our correspondent ahead of the ruling, the commissioner said the party was not entertaining any fear over weather the judge assumed jurisdcition or not.

He said, ” The court adjourned to Wednesday to rule on jurisdiction and we do not see why we should panic.

” We complied with the guidelines for the congresses and that is the most important thing so we are not afraid at all.

” If the judge assumes jurisdiction, they will proceed to open their case and we are confident of victory having followed the guidelines for the elections. We have nothing to be afraid of. It is just one of hose distractions but we are focused.”