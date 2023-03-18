OSUN: Army Impounds Vehicles, Motorcycles For Violation Of Order On Movement Restriction

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Army Impounds Vehicles, Motorcycles For Violation Of Order On Movement Restriction

The Nigerian Army joined by operatives of the police has seized over 100 vehicles and motorcycles in Osogbo capital of Osun State for violating an order restricting movement during the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

The security operatives who mounted a checkpoint in front of the Osun State House of Assembly near the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) denied vehicular movement in the area.

Meanwhile, the operative allowed voters who weren’t driving cars or riding motorcycles to go to their respective polling stations on foot.

A top military officer who spoke to our correspondent said the impounded vehicles would be released by 6 PM on Saturday after the restriction has elapsed.