Osun: Atiku Hopeful As Tribunal Sacks Governor Oyetola

The defeated presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the sacking of Gboyega Oyetola as Osun state governor and the declaration of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state on Friday.

Atiku, who is currently challenging his recent loss to President Muhammadu Buhari, commended the Judiciary as being the common man’s “last hope”.

The PDP presidential candidate is undoubtedly hopeful of victory in his challenge of Buhari’s victory which he claimed was stolen from him.

“Truly, The Judiciary Is The Last Hope Of The Common Man And The Defender Of Our Democracy. Congratulations Sen. Ademola Adeleke,” The Former Vice President Said Via His Verified Twitter Handle, @Atiku.

Governor Oyetola’s victory at the 2018 Osun gubernatorial election was today voided by the Osun State Governorship Election Pet‎ition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

A three-man panel led by Justice Ibrahim Sirajo sacked Oyetola who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, and affirmed Adeleke of the PDP as the duly elected governor.

the Osun governorship election tribunal’s judgment came six months after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that the APC candidate garnered 255,505 votes to defeat the PDP candidate who scored 255,023 votes.