Osun Court Remands Three Men For ‘Stealing’ N30m Cocoa Beans

Magistrate Abosede Sarumi of the Ile-Ife Magistrate Court has ordered the remand of three men, including two brothers, for allegedly stealing cocoa beans and other items valued at N30 million.

The accused, Hassan Wasiu (34), Kamoru Wasiu (30), and Liadi Muhammed (40), appeared before the court on three counts of conspiracy, burglary, and stealing. The police brought the charges against them.

According to the prosecuting counsel, ASP Joseph Adebayo, the defendants allegedly committed the offence on June 18, 2024, at about 3:00 AM on Ondo Road, Ile-Ife.

The prosecution claimed that the accused conspired and unlawfully broke into a shop belonging to the complainant, Adegbaju Olaolu.

The offences committed are said to contravene Sections 390(9), 413, and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Despite the absence of legal representation, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

Magistrate Sarumi declined to grant bail to the defendants due to their failure to present a formal application.

She ordered their remand at the Ile-Ife Correctional Facility and adjourned the case to September 9, 2024, for mention.