Osun Decides: Voting Ends, Counting Begins As Adeleke Wins Polling Unit

Voting has ended in Osun Decides in the Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

The election is being held to decide who manages the affairs of the state.

The incumbent, Adegboyega Oyetola, is of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and on the ballot to serve his constitutional second term.

He’s being challenged by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ademola Adeleke and Yusuf Lasun of the Labour Party.

Reports across the polling units in the states showed voting has ended as sorting and counting of votes begin.

The PDP Candidate, Adeleke Wins his polling unit 009, Ward 02, Abogunde, Ede North with 218 while Oyetola of the APC polled 23.

THE WHISTLER reports that in Unit 29, Ward 008, Olorunda LGA, the final result show PDP – 91, APC – 39 and Labour Party – 0. There were 2 voided votes in that unit.

As at 3:26pm, result from Ward 04, Aare, PU 011, Town Hall Ifetedo

Ife-South LGA showed APC- 116 and PDP- 145.

Official result released by the presiding officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from Isokan LG ward 8, Unit 11 showed APC scored 37 while PDP 90.

Also, INEC official result from unit 5, ward 5, salvation Army, Oke fia, Osogbo showed APC polled 121 while PDP polled 196.

At OLUFON WARD B (002)

Polling units 004, OROLU LOCAL GOVERNMENT PDP polled 137 while APC got 43 votes.

At 3:48pm in Ward 04, Aare, PU 05, Idi-Odan Oja Oba, Ifetedo, Ife-South, 174 were accredited but APC scored 105 while PDP polled 63.