Osun Done, Presidential Villa Next, PDP Boasts

Buoyed by the victory of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Osun Governorship Election on Saturday, Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the party, has said the next target is how to win the presidential election to take over Nigeria’s seat of power, the presidential villa.

Ayu, who hailed the victory of Ademola Adeleke, the party’s govenorship candidate, added that Adeleke has reclaimed his stolen mandate, which was allegedly taken away from him four years ago.

Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to defeat Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress who got 375,027 votes.

Oyetola is the incumbent, governor of the state.

The PDP candidate won 17 LGAs while the incumbent governor secured victory in 13 LGAs, in the election result announced on Sunday morning.

A statement on Sunday hailing the outcome of the election from Ayu said, “Four years ago, the PDP won the governorship, but our Candidate, Sen. Adeleke, was robbed of victory in broad daylight. We went back to the drawing board, and today, we have reclaimed our victory.”

He added that, “Today is, therefore, not just a day of double restoration – it’s a day of redemption too. It restores PDP to power and redeems the Osun people from the scourge of mediocrity, empty promises and excuses.

“I congratulate the two-time winner, the tenacious Adeleke. I congratulate the good people and residents of Osun state. I hail every party stakeholder who stood with us in action, prayers and hope.”

Ayu added that, “You have kept faith with the PDP. You refused to be intimidated. You refused to be bought over with foodstuffs and 30 silver coins. You said no to thuggery and vote fraud. You have done well.

“I thank the PDP National Campaign Council for the Osun State Governorship Election, headed by HE Gov. Duoye Diri, for a superlative performance. I thank our Vice Presidential Candidate Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa for tireless work.

“PDP is proud of all of you.

“You have helped to return PDP to power after 12 years. You have returned hope to Osun state. But beyond this, you have renewed the quit notice on the reigning APC Federal government. PDP first issued the quit notice in December last year when this present leadership assumed office.

“This election was a referendum on the disastrous APC stewardship, and proves conclusively that Nigerians want PDP back. And, indeed, PDP is coming!

“The task before us now is to transit from Opposition to Governance. This we shall do. With Osun done, next villa!”

He called on all PDP members and all Nigerians to join the moving PDP train. Don’t be left behind. Our next destination is ASO VILLA.”

Ayu commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security operatives for “toeing the path of neutrality and ensuring that the votes counted”.