Osun Election: I Will Expose Your Lies To The World, Davido Blasts Cousin

Multiple Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has come hard on his cousin, Dele Adeleke, for his Osun State governorship ambition.

The singer on Wednesday slammed the politician for writing about the death of his (Davido’s) mother in an article relating to his political ambition.

Davido, in a series of tweets, noted that his cousin employed people to write about him (Davido), stating that despite the fact that his mother raised his cousin, the latter could still play politics with her death.

He said, “Dele, Mr Fake Intellectual, you really dared to cross that line. You dared include my mom’s death in your lies about me. My mom fed you and literally clothed you. It is a shame. I promise to expose your ungrateful, betraying ass to the whole of Osun.

“Because of your ambition, you have your people write about me (which I don’t care about) but to include the death of my mother in an article; the same woman that raised you. Ok Dele, God will reward you.”

The music star noted that Dele Adeleke also stooped so low to mention the name of another family member, whom Davido simply described as ‘Aunty Vero.’

He said, “The truth hurts you that much you had to go that low to mention your Aunty Vero that cared for you. Well, I don open my craze for the year (sic). Stay tuned.

“Worst of all this Nigga really doing all this from the house my father gave you. Dele I will stress you. We go meet for field.”

Davido had on Tuesday called out Dele Adeleke for eyeing the governorship seat of Osun State, a position which his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was also interested in.