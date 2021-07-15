Osun #EndSARS Panel Members Disown Reports Submitted To Gov Oyetola

Seven members of the Osun State Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Extrajudicial Killing have disowned the report submitted to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola by the other members of the panel.

The seven members of the panel rejected the purported recommendations in a petition written to the governor and signed by all of them.

The signatories to the petition are: Dr Wasiu Oyedokun; Abayomi Ogundele; Abdulrahman Okunade; Ayo Ologun; Oluwasegun Idowu; Ismail Abdulazeez and Teslim Salahudeen.

It was dated July 15, 2021, and made available to our correspondent on Thursday.

The letter was titled “Notice of inconclusiveness of resolutions of the State of Osun Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality.”

The petition read: “We, the undersigned, are constrained to, by this means, inform Your Excellency that, till date, the Osun State Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, of which we are members, has not concluded works on its proposed recommendations.

“This notice to Your Excellency is informed by the information we had, to the effect, that a copy of a purported report of the Panel’s works has been submitted to Your Excellency.

“We wish to state unequivocally that, if the information is true, the purported report did not emanate from the Panel, as we did not conclude upon any report and indeed did not append our signatures to any.

“The last time the Panel met and collectively worked on its recommendations was Thursday the 27th day of May 2021, after which the Panel adjourned, to reconvene on Saturday the 29th May 2021 (to continue the Panel’s works on the recommendations), but which opportunity of the meeting was never made possible again by the Panel’s secretariat, despite several calls for a meeting by the undersigned panellists.

“It is thus surprising to learn that, before the Panel concluded its works on its authentic report, the Panel’s secretariat has allegedly gone behind the panellists to unilaterally present a certain report to Your Excellency.

“It is therefore for the sake of our names and in the interest of the affected citizens that we consider it imperative to hereby formally inform Your Excellency that the Osun State Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality has not completed its works, and do hereby declare that whatever report purported to have emanated from the Panel, is not authentic and should be discontenance.”