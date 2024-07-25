Osun Enrolls PWDs Into Health Insurance Scheme

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered that all Persons With Disabilities (PwDs) in the state should be enrolled into the Osun State Health Insurance Scheme.

He also approved procurement of assistive devices for the PwDs to make life more comfortable for them.

A statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, stated that “in line with this directive, the Executive Secretary of Osun Health Insurance Agency Dr. Rasaq Akindele has unveiled the time-table for the commencement of the free enrollment of all Persons Living With Disabilities.”

Rasheed enjoined beneficiaries of the gesture to visit their respective Local Government Secretariats and Area Office for free registration commencing from Monday July 29, 2024.

According to him, “The programme is expected to run from Monday 29th July, 2024 till Thursday 8th August, 2024 covering all the nine (9) federal constituencies.

“The enrollment of PWDs will give them the opportunity to have the necessary data and information about their medical condition and how best to offer them treatment.

“You will recall that earlier in the year, the performing Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, ordered the enrollment of all pensioners into the state insurance scheme for better healthcare delivery.

“This is another gesture by the government to demonstrate to the good people of our state that the government sincerely cares for their wellbeing.”