OSUN: Faction Cries Foul As Adeleke’s Campaign DG Emerges PDP Chairman

Sunday Bisi, former director-general of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s campaign organization, has emerged as the chairman of Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State.

Bisi emerged through affirmation alongside about thirty-eight new state executives of the party who were all unopposed at the congresses chaired by Dr Samuel Omotosho.

The state executives that emerged are; Yakubu Idowu (deputy chairman), Bola Ajao (Secretary), Taye Ambali(Treasurer), Toba Alalade (Auditor), Alice Otunola (Women leader), Ayodeji Areola (Publicity Secretary), Gbenga Idowu(Youth leader) among others.

While Governor Ademola Adeleke was giving his address, he said the elected leaders of the party will work with his government as he tasked PDP members to unite with the new executives.

He said, “Unity is very key, we need all of us to join hands together and move PDP from strength to strength. Be assured that your government is working, dividend of democracy is here and is here to stay.”

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman, Sunday Bisi, assured that he will deliver a united party that will support the governor to concentrate on governance.

According to him, “I know what it takes to lead a party into government, I have done it before and I will do it again by the grace of God. I am going to unite the party more, everybody will be on the same page under my leadership.

“When you have a united party, then the governor will be able to concentrate, and there won’t be any distractions, I will ensure that and bring everybody into the party so that we will be able to move the state forward.”

He appealed to aggrieved party members to join hands together with the new executives to move the party forward in the state.

However, a factional chairmanship aspirant, Funmiso Babarinde, while reacting to the Congresses held at Osogbo Township Stadium, alleged that so many party members were alienated from the exercise.

According to him, the Osun PDP has not learned from the past mistakes.

“I am not pleased with the situation we found ourselves in as a party and how today’s congress was conducted. I believe the party must move forward and be well-positioned to assist the government.

“As an aspirant for the post of the Chairmanship of Osun PDP, I must note and for record’s sake stress that the alienation of so many party members, the court process, and the non-involvement of so many stakeholders leave so much to be desired. It is unfortunate that we have learned nothing from our history as a people and past concerns.”