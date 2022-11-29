OSUN: Gov Adeleke Dissolves All Non-Statutory Boards

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun, on Tuesday, ordered the immediate dissolution of all non-statutory boards in the state.

Advertisement

Adeleke’s Spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, said in a statement, that the directive was conveyed to Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies by Mr Teslim Igbalaye, the Secretary to the State Government.

Advertisement

“As a follow-up to the pronouncement by Governor Ademola Adeleke on Nov. 27, 2022, all non-statutory Boards, Commissions and Parastatals, including those of Tertiary Institutions (with exception of UNIOSUN), are hereby dissolved in the state forthwith.

“Consequently, all Accounting Officers of such Boards, Parastatals and Commissions are to take charge with immediate effect,” Rasheed said.