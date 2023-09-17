OSUN: Gov Adeleke Imposes Curfew On 2 LGAs As Communal Clash Results In Deaths

223 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the communities of Ilobu and Ifon on Sunday after arsonists invaded a palace and killed a middle-aged man identified as Qudus.

THE WHISTLER had reported that Ilobu in Irepodun Local Government Area and Ifon in Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State were in conflict over Opara land, which has been under dispute between both communities.

This website had reported that an Ilobu native who is a farmer was fatally shot on Saturday by gunmen, following alleged subtle threats from some leaders of the Ifon community.

In the latest development, arsonists invaded the palace of the Olokanla of Okala, a village reportedly belonging to the Ilobu community, on Sunday, resulting in the death of Qudus.

Qudus’ body was placed inside a car, which was then set on fire by the arsonists.

When contacted on Sunday, the Osun Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

Governor Adeleke, through the Osun Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, announced on Sunday night: “This is to inform the public that the Osun state government is aware of the communal clash over a land dispute between Ilobu and Ifon Communities.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed that a curfew begins immediately in the two local governments: Orolu and Irepodun local governments. The curfew will be in effect from 8 pm every night to 6 am in the morning. Human and vehicular movement is restricted during the curfew until further notice.

“This is to prevent attempts at the destruction of lives and property during this period, due to the land dispute.”

He warned that anyone found wandering or moving around in Irepodun and Orolu local governments during the curfew period will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.