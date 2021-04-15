Osun Govt Suspends School Principals For Allowing Yoruba Self-Determination Agitators Address Students

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Osun State Ministry of Education as suspended principals of three schools for allowing Yoruba self-determination agitators to talk to students in their schools.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola dissociated the state from the call for a Yoruba nation by some agitatiors in the South-West.

The state Commissioner for Education, Folorunsho Bamisayemi, while reacting to a viral video that showed the group talking to students about the plan of the Yoruba nation to exit Nigeria, he said the governor did not give the group the permission to address the students.

The commissioner said, “Oyetola was not aware and never gave consent to the group to speak with public school students in the state.

“Nigeria is one entity and will continue to remain so. The State Government of Osun never gave consent to any group to speak with students of public schools on a matter we know can cause disunity and chaos in the country.

“As a Nigerian state, we believe in the Nigerian dream. We urge every Nigerian to pray and work for Nigeria not to break up. As for those principals that allowed such a group on the premises of our schools, they will face the consequences of their actions.”