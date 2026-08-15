Osun Guber: ADC Candidate Rushed To Safety As Violence Rocks Polling Unit

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Osun State, Najeem Salaam, was hurriedly evacuated by his security detail after chaos broke out at his polling unit in Ejigbo on Saturday.

The unrest occurred at Unit 003, Iroyin Ayo Open Space, Ward 004, moments after Salaam and his wife had cast their votes.

The disturbance sparked panic among those present, sending voters, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election observers and journalists scampering for safety.